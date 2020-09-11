Lindsay Lohan Sued Over Failed Book Deal

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Lindsay Lohan's new lawsuit, a weird new symptom from the pandemic and more, below!

Lindsay Lohan Sued Over Book Deal

HarperCollins is suing Lindsay Lohan over a failed book deal. Apparently, the actress signed a deal with them back in 2014 to write a book. She promised to have it finished by 2015, but it never happened. The publishing company came back and extended the deadline to 2017 and reportedly paid Lohan more than $300,000 in advance. Still, Lohan didn't write the book, and now she's being sued over the advance money. (via TMZ)

Pandemic Results In More Cracked Teeth



A new survey reveals that stress believed to be related to the pandemic is leading to an increase in the number of people with cracked teeth — because they are grinding them. Many dentists said that before the pandemic, about 30% of their patients had issues due to teeth grinding. Now, the percentage has risen upwards of 70%! (via New York Times)

Houston Rockets Player Violates Bubble Rules by Letting Female Coronavirus Tester Into Hotel Room

Rockets forward Danuel House is under investigation by the league for allegedly allowing a female COVID-19 testing official into his hotel room. Because of this, there is a chance he may not be allowed to play the remainder of the Western Conference semifinals. (via Yahoo! News)

Woman on Snapchat Brags That She Has COVID-19

A woman who was at a Texas Tech party is under investigation after a video went viral of her openly admitting she has COVID-19... and she doesn't care if she spreads it.

NFL Players Sing Along to Celine Dion’s ‘It’s All Coming Back to Me Now’

Football is back! Here's a cute video a bunch of players did to celebrate the new season:

The Future of Birthday Cakes?

A dentist from Boca Raton, Florida has created a shield that goes on top of cakes that prevents saliva from ending up on the cake after blowing out candles. (via WPST)