UPDATE: The Aroostook County District Attorney's Office dropped the charges in this case on July 18, 2019.

According to the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office, Timothy J. Burns, 50, of Limestone, Maine, was served a warrant and arrested today.

A criminal investigation into allegations of sexually based misconduct on the part of Timothy J. Burns gave cause to a warrant which led to the arrest of the alleged perpetrator on Monday, 22, 2017.

According to an email from Sherrif Darrell O.Crandall, Limestone Police along with Deputies had been actively seeking Mr. Burns for more than a week, as Burns was evading their efforts to take him into custody.

Burns surrendered to police earlier this morning at the Limestone Police station. Burns will face the following felony charges: Gross Sexual Assault-Class A, to wit, engaging in a sexual act with another person under the age of 14-years of age, and Gross Sexual Assault-Class B, to wit, engaging in the sexual act with another person who suffers from a mental disability.

There are two alleged victims in the case, neither of which will be identified, due to their age.

Burns was taken to the Aroostook County Jail, where he remains. His bail was set by the court at $10,000 cash (with no third party), and 24-hour house arrest unless the court approves a 24-hour custodian.