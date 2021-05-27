Limestone Border Crossing Closing for Upgrades

Beginning July 1st, U.S. Customs and Border Protection will temporarily close the Limestone Port of Entry for reconstruction and upgrades.

The Limestone crossing is expected to reopen on or before March 1, 2022.

The two nearest border crossings are in Hamlin and Fort Fairfield.

Travel into New Brunswick is permitted only for work, medical reasons and child custody or compassionate reasons if approved by the province’s Public Health department.

In related news, the U.S.-Canada border will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least June 21st.

Only trade and essential travel will be allowed, said authorities. U.S. and Canadian officials have been discussing the next move in reopening the border, according to Bloomberg.

The border has been closed to non-essential travel for over a year due to the pandemic. It was March 2020 when the U.S.-Canada closed the border. The restrictions have been renewed each month.

We’ll keep you updated as the talks continue to open the border. In the past, monthly updates have been issued by the Canadian government and United States government.

