Lili Reinhart Reveals How Therapy Has Improved Her ‘Crippling Anxiety’

Lili Reinhart has opened up about her battle with anxiety and depression and how therapy has helped her cope.

“Depression has affected me in so many ways," she told Glamour UK. "It’s something that never goes away."

The 23-year old shared that the anxiety and depression she's experienced has not been constant. “I have spells of time where I feel completely unmotivated, I don’t want to do anything and I question myself," she admitted. "I don’t know how to handle stress very well. I find that talking about it and sharing my experience with other people, and reminding myself that I’m not alone has been incredibly therapeutic.”

The Riverdale star first went to therapy as a teenager to work on her social anxiety. "I was having trouble going to school every day," she revealed. "I was crying before school. I would fake being sick so my mom would let me stay home. When you hear the term ‘crippling anxiety’, that’s what I had when I was 14 years old."

Reinhart credits therapy as one of the ways she's overcome her struggles through being understood. "The goal for me has been to always leave therapy feeling a couple of inches taller," she explained. "Feeling like I’ve alleviated myself of a problem by learning how to solve it. Not everything has a straight answer – it’s not just going to take one session – but I start to think, ‘I’ve grown, I’ve done this, I’ve figured this out, now can I go off into the world and try to put what I’ve learned into action. That’s how I look at therapy. I am not crazy, and I am not problematic. I am just a human who’s feeling something in a different way than some other people would.”

Throughout the years, the actress has discovered certain triggers that can cause her anxiety. "I work a lot of hours, sometimes I don’t get a lot of sleep, and that makes me anxious," Reinhart added. "I’ve found a way to talk myself down when I’m getting super anxious.”

Aside from therapy, Reinhart finds comfort in writing lists. “I will take a pen to paper and write out a list of everything that I’m feeling anxious about, then when I step back and look at my list of things I’m like, ‘That’s really not that much to be worried about and there’s really no need for it to be causing you this much turmoil.’ That’s how I’ve learned to put things into perspective," she shared.

Although Reinhart struggles with anxiety and depression, that hasn't slowed her down from being a strong person and a role model to her fans. "There truly is a lot of power in struggle and survival, and that’s what makes you a strong person,” she concluded.