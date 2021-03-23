Luke Bryan, Lili Reinhart and More Celebs React to Deadly Boulder Shooting

Celebrities are speaking out against gun violence and domestic terrorism after the latest deadly shooting in the U.S.

Content warning below // gun violence

On Monday (March 22), ten people were killed when a gunman opened fire at the King Soopers grocery market in Boulder, Colorado.

Police in Boulder, have identified the suspect in Monday's shooting rampage as 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa. Alissa has been charged with ten counts of murder in the first degree, Boulder police said.

The ten people who were killed ranged in age from 20 to 65. According to Boulder police, the victims have been identified as Denny Strong (20), Neven Stanisic (23), Rikki Olds (25), Tralona Bartkowiak (49), Suzanne Fountain (59), Teri Leiker (51), Kevin Mahoney (61), Lynn Murray (62), Jody Waters (65) and Boulder police Officer Eric Talley (51).

"This is a tragedy and a nightmare for Boulder County," the area's district attorney, Michael Dougherty, said. "These were people going about their day, doing their shopping. I promise the victims and the people of the state of Colorado that we will secure justice."

Just days after the attack in Atlanta, celebrities took to social media to express their anger and sadness that another mass shooting has taken place.

"The horrendous shootings in Atlanta and now Boulder? When is enough enough? We CANNOT accept that this is normal and can't be changed," actor Elijah Wood tweeted.

"This is beyond sad and exhausting. So much love to the victims and their families and to a future where this is no longer a part of our reality,” the Lord of the Rings star continued.

See more celebrity Twitter reactions to the Boulder shooting below.