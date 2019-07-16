You'd better know your memes if you're going to watch Lil Nas X's newest "Old Town Road" music video, for the remixed version of the song featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, country singer Mason Ramsey and hip-hop artist Young Thug. The animated clip is rapid-fire references to internet in-jokes, including a recent, headline-making Facebook event that encourages storming the mysterious Area 51 in Nevada.

In this new "Old Town Road" music video, animated by Somehoodlum, Lil Nas X and his co-conspirators (er, collaborators) startle a sleeping Area 51 guard with their oncoming invasion. He calls in reinforcements, but the foursome on horseback are too much to be stopped.

The aliens living in Area 51 are friendly in Lil Nas X's animated world, however: They help Cyrus and Ramsey trick out a motorcycle and an ATV, respectively, offer Young Thug some out-of-this-world bling, and gift Lil Nas X an atomic horse.

The Secret History of Rap in Country Music

Lil Nas X and Cyrus' "Old Town Road" is spending its 15th consecutive week at the top of the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart for the week dated July 20, and has been certified diamond, for sales of more than 10 million units. Despite the fact that it was eliminated from the Hot Country Songs chart after its debut back in March, "Old Town Road" has been everywhere this summer: Lil Nas X and Cyrus have performed the song at CMA Fest with Keith Urban, at Stagecoach with Diplo and together at the 2019 BET Awards, and everyone from Old Crow Medicine Show to Josh Abbott has covered it.

Lil Nas X released his debut EP, 7, on June 21; in addition to Cyrus on "Old Town Road," rapper Cardi B makes a guest appearance on the project. The rising rapper has also recently made headlines when he announced at the end of June (which is Pride Month) that he is gay.

“It’s something I was considering never doing, ever. Taking to the grave," Lil Nas X tells the BBC. "But I don’t wanna live my entire life — especially how I got to where I’m at — not doing what I wanna do.”