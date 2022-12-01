Seven-and-a-half months after filing for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus, Tish Cyrus — who is mom to Miley Cyrus as well as singer-songwriter Noah Cyrus — has found love again.

She debuted her new love interest on her Instagram Stories on Sunday (Nov. 27), posting a slide of herself sitting poolside, her arm around a new beau that is likely a familiar face to some fans.

Cyrus' new boyfriend is actor Dominic Purcell, who is best known for his roles in the FOX series Prison Break and CW's the Flash. In the photo Cyrus posted, the couple are facing away from the camera, but she tagged Purcell in the image.

People reports the news, screen-shotting that photo as well as a slide that Cyrus posted right after it. "In God's perfect timing, everything will turn out right!" reads the second slide, with Cyrus adding, "Sometimes that's hard to believe but it is so TRUE."

Cyrus filed for divorce from her country star husband in April, after nearly three decades of marriage. The paperwork, which was filed in Tennessee, cited "irreconcilable differences" as the cause for the split, and also stated that the couple hadn't lived in the same house for over two years. In her filing, Cyrus requested courts to equally distribute the couple's marital assets between them.

Days later, the Cyruses issued a joint statement that painted a picture of a loving and relatively amicable split.

"It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts," they told People at the time. "We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and now it is time to create our own paths."

Earlier this month, Billy Ray Cyrus confirmed that he is engaged to Australian singer-songwriter Firerose, who is also his collaborative partner in the summer 2021 duet, "New Day." In September, a source close to the family told People that the two had been dating for "a little while," but that there was no overlap between his relationship with Firerose and his relationship with his now-ex wife.

"They grew close while working on music together. It is what it is," the source explained. "He and Tish were over before he started dating her."

The singer also says that his family is supportive of his engagement.