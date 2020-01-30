This Life-Size Baby Yoda Toy Will Melt Your Heart

This is the way: Buying this life-size Baby Yoda figure and loving it forever.

We have seen some cool collectible versions of Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian in our day, but nothing like this: Sideshow Collectibles’ “Life-Size Figure” of the adorable alien officially known as “The Child.” The item is up for pre-sale on their website right now with an expected release date of August to October 2020.

Click over for more pictures, but the one above gives you a pretty good sense of the thing: Gigantic eyes, those adorable ears, and even peach fuzz on its wrinkly bald head. As the official description on the Sideshow website notes, it even comes with its favorite piece of Mando’s ship as an accessory:

The Child Life-Size Figure measures 16.5” tall, standing on a simple black podium base that lets this adorable alien steal all of the focus- along with the Mandalorian’s ship parts. Inspired by its unique onscreen appearance, this mixed media statue features a tan fabric coat swaddling The Child as it gazes up with charming wide eyes, hiding the silver shift knob from the Razor Crest™ in its right hand.

The life-size Baby Yoda ain’t cheap, at $350. But there’s got to be at least 350 hairs on his widdle bald head — so you’re basically paying a buck a peach fuzz, which is a hell of a deal. We want one!