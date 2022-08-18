A 24-year-old woman was accidentally shot in the buttocks Tuesday night after she allegedly grabbed a police officer’s gun while being escorted out of the Lewiston police station, according to the Sun Journal.

Windham Police were picking up Tameika Girardin of Lewiston at the station around 10 p.m. in relation to a burglary charge, the paper reported.

Girardin, who was handcuffed at the time, “became unruly” and started to fight with officers, police said.

Woman grabs for police officer's gun in holster

The woman was reported to have grabbed at a Windham officer’s gun during the struggle and pulled the trigger. The gun went off and Girardin was hit in the buttocks by a bullet, police told the Sun Journal. The bullet then ricocheted off the pavement and no one else was injured.

Police said the gun never left the officer’s holster as it was fired.

Officers treated the woman at the scene until paramedics arrived. Girardin was taken by ambulance to a Lewiston hospital for treatment of her wound and was later discharged and taken into police custody.

Lewiston woman being held in jail on numerous charges

The Sun Journal reports Lewiston Police had picked Girardin up at the request of police in Windham, where she was accused of breaking into a home and assaulting the homeowner.

According to the Sun Journal, Girardin is charged with assault, criminal mischief, burglary and violation of conditions of release. She is being held at the Cumberland County Jail in Portland.

Police are reviewing video footage on the incident.

