‘Legally Blonde 3’ Won’t Come Out Until 2022

Looks like we'll have to wait even longer to watch Elle Woods’ return to the big screen. According to Variety, Legally Blonde 3 won’t come out in theaters until May 20, 2022. The film was originally slated for this February, but the project was unable to meet that deadline even before Covid-19 derailed most major movie productions.

Reese Witherspoon will reprise her iconic role as the sorority girl-turned-Harvard law student. The script has been completed by Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor (Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn-Nine Nine). Now all that's left is for Legally Blonde 3 to find a director. We still don’t know much about the plot, and casting details have been kept under wraps.

Legally Blonde came out in 2001, grossing a substantial $141 million at the box office. The movie’s success spawned a sequel, 2013's Legally Blonde 2: Red, White, and Blonde. Despite its negative reviews, the follow-up earned $125 million. Not to mention, the franchise was adapted into a Tony-nominated musical, which ran on Broadway for a year. A third Legally Blonde movie would likely perform just as well as the rest, but first, movie theaters need to fully reopen. Hopefully by 2022, we'll be good to go.

Witherspoon will produce the threequel through her Hello Sunshine production company. She will be joined by Marc Platt, who produced both Legally Blonde 1 and 2. As the rest of 2020 and 2021 progresses, we're bound to learn more about the highly-anticipated Legally Blonde 3.