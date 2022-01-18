The Big East Maine basketball conference announced their weekly honors and 6 players from Aroostook County received an honor.

Each week the Big East conference names a player of the week for the boys and girls, and has an "Honor Roll” to honor athletes who stood out each week.

Big East Players of the Week

Congratulations to Abby Leahy of the Caribou Vikings girls' team who was named the Big East Player of the Week on the girls' side. Leahy averaged over 18 points per game, with 11 rebounds per game, and 3 steals per game during a 2-1 week for Caribou. The player of the week is an incredible accomplishment for a player who is only in her freshman year.



Malachi Cummings of the Presque Isle Wildcats is the Big East Player of the Week on the boys’ side for an impressive 2-game stretch last week. Cummings averaged 21 points per game, 8.5 rebounds, with 7 assists per game, and 3.5 steals per game for the Wildcats.

Honor Roll

Making the honor roll this week for the girls' side of the Big East, Anna Jandreau and Faith Sjoberg of the Presque Isle Wildcats were named. Across 2 games Jandreau averaged 15 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. Her teammate, Faith Sjoberg, averaged 24 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 2.5 blocks per game for the Wildcats.

Get our free mobile app

On the boys' side, Avery Thibodeau was named to the honor roll. The Caribou Viking scored 13 points with 5 rebounds and 3 assists, during Caribou's only game last week. Also named to the honor roll was Presque Isle senior, Xavier McAtee. In two games, McAtee averaged 21 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3 assists and 1.5 steals per game, as he leads the Wildcats towards a top 5 seed in Class B North.





Top 10 Most Glorious Colonials for Sale in Maine Colonials are my favorite style of house and I wanted to share the top colonials I have found currently for sale, in Maine!