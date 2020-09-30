Law Enforcement Looking For Two Missing Maine Inmates

According to WMTW, Dakota Raven and Cameron Dana, both 24, walked away from the Maine Coastal Regional Reentry Center in Belfast Tuesday night.

The Waldo County Sheriff's Office says it is not believed that either inmate is considered dangerous. Raven was serving time for traffic offenses including eluding an officer, criminal speed and operating without a license. Dana was serving time for escape after violating the terms of a home release program.

As part of their release program, the pair had been assigned facility maintenance duties, when they went missing.

If you have any information as to there location, you can call Waldo County Sheriff’s Office at 207.338.2040

