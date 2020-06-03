Late Night Fire in Mapleton Displaces Homeowner

One man was displaced by a fire Tuesday night at his home on the Carvell Road in Mapleton.

The Mapleton-Castle Hill-Chapman Fire Department was dispatched at 10:30 p.m. to a reported fire in a shed that was close to a residence at 78 Carvell Road. When crews arrived, the shed was fully involved and the fire had extended into the house, according to Fire Chief Richard Wark.

Firefighters from Mapleton and Presque Isle worked to extinguish the blaze and were able to save the single-story home. There was extensive damage, however, to the roof and the wall facing the shed.

A metal roof had been placed over multiple layers of shingles causing issues for firefighters getting to the flames at the roof-line, Wark stated. In all, 20 firefighters responded to the call and there were no injuries.

The residence is owned by Rocky Hill Jr., who is staying with family for the time being. The structure was not insured. No word yet on the cause of the fire.

Townsquare Media

Presque Isle Fire Dept. provided a crew, a water tanker and EMS coverage. Washburn Fire Dept. provided station coverage and assisted with water supply. Versant Power (Emera Maine) was called to cut the power to the building to protect firefighters while they worked.

Units cleared the scene at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.