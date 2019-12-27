Lana Del Rey Burglarized During the Holidays: ‘Family Mementos Were Taken’

Lana Del Rey was the victim of a burglary over the holidays.

The 34-year-old revealed on Twitter Thursday (Dec. 26) that this week someone stole her and her sister Chuck Grant's family heirlooms and prized possessions, including Grant's one-of-a-kind photographs.

On social media, Del Rey made a desperate plea for the items to be returned to her family.

“This week, family mementos including my sisters entire retrospective were taken,” Del Rey shared in a tweet. “I’d love to encourage whoever took it to please consider sending any of the scans of her previous work back to us for a no questions asked reward.”

“The work we lost can’t be reproduced and exists nowhere but where it was,” Del Rey continued, thanking her fans for their support.

Grant is a professional photographer that has worked with her sister on numerous occasions, including shooting the cover artwork for Del Rey's latest release, Norman F--king Rockwell. Her work has been featured on media outlets including Rolling Stone, Vice and Fader, among others.

