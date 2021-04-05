La Roux DMed an Artist Named Lava La Rue Asking Her to Change Her Name

La Roux is not to be confused with Lava La Rue, even though no one was likely confusing the two to begin with.

On Monday (April 5), Elly Jackson, most known as the English synth-pop act La Roux, direct messaged singer, rapper and visual artist Lava La Rue on Instagram asking La Rue to change her artist name due to it being supposedly too similar and sounding “exactly the same" as La Roux.

"I would really appreciate it if you got a name that didn't sound exactly the same as mine, good luck in everything you do but I don't think this is cool,” the “Bulletproof” singer DMed La Rue, which the artist took a screenshot of and uploaded to her Instagram Story.

The 23-year-old artist, whose real name is Ava Laurel, was shocked to receive the informal and passive aggressive cease and desist of her name, as the two artists' stage names have very different origins and meanings.

"Omg hi, firstly absolutely LOVE your music," La Rue replied to the DM. "2ndly my artist name is an anagram of my real name!!! The spelling of La Rue translates to 'the street' in French so has a totally different meaning but it's literally an anagram of the name I was born with like on my birth certificate."

"I'm named after my grandma but you can have words with her if you're uncomfortable with the pronunciation being so similar," she added. "I'm sorry".

NiNE8 Collective founder Lava La Rue, who released her latest EP Butter-Fly in February, shared additional screenshots on her Instagram Story about the situation.

“Y’all I might have to change my name… not feeling so bulletproof right now :(“ she jokingly wrote over a selfie, referencing the offended artist's hit song.

“No bad vibes lol ... To even things out y’all go stream LA ROUX if you haven’t already heard, really good shower music,” she later posted in a video blasting the Grammy-winning performer's music in her own shower.

Watch the music video for Lava La Rue’s latest single “Magpie," below.

In a 2009 interview with the Nottingham Evening Post, Jackson discussed the meaning behind the name La Roux. “It means 'red-haired one' – and it does, vaguely. It's just a male version of 'red-haired one', which I think is even cooler, because I'm well androgynous anyway,” she explained.

La Roux has not yet responded to Lava La Rue's message.