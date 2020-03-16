L.L. Bean To Close Retail Stores Due To Coronavirus

L.L. Bean will be closing all of its retail stores, including its flagship store in Freeport from midnight tonight (March 16) until at least March 29, due to coronavirus concerns.

While the store has closed for brief periods in the past, most recently in 2015 for the memorial of ex-CEO Leon Gorman, according to a story in the Sun Journal, this is the first time the stores will be closed for a period longer than 24 hours.

The company will continue to take phone and online orders during this period.