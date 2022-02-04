Kim Kardashian Calls Out Kanye West for His ‘Constant Attacks’ on Her

Kim Kardashian has released a statement directed towards her estranged husband, Kanye West, calling out the behavior he's been displaying amid their ongoing divorce.

On Friday (Feb. 4), Kim responded to an Instagram post Ye uploaded this morning where he expressed concern about their 8-year-old daughter North using TikTok, which Ye claims is being done "against his will."

In the lengthy Instagram Story post, Kim K began, "Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision—because it brings her happiness."

"Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for it all," she continued. "From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way."

Kim, who filed for a divorce from Kanye last February, closed out the social media post, writing, "I wish to handle private matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably."

Within the last few months, news has broken regarding both Kim and Kanye reentering the dating world with Kim exploring a romance with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, whom Kanye recently dissed, while Ye is wining and dining Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox.

However, while Kim has appeared to remain mostly mum, Yeezy has called out his soon-to-be ex-wife for failing to give him the location of their daughter Chicago's 4th birthday party. He has also accused Kim and her Kardashian family of trying to get in between himself and the four children he and the beauty mogul share.

Hopefully, Kim and Kanye can move forward on a more amicable front.