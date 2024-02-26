Remember When Kenny Chesney Made History With the Patriots?
Throwback to one of the few highlights from the Patriots' season last year.
Remember when country music sensation Kenny Chesney stepped up as the second 'Keeper of the Light' following Tom Brady's lead in Week 1?
On Sunday, September 10th, 2023, Tom Brady started a new tradition at Gillette Stadium, kicking off the new football season in Foxborough. Fast forward to Week 2, and the spotlight shifted to another star who is no stranger to Gillette– Kenny Chesney.
As the newly erected north end zone lighthouse cast its glow, Chesney rang the bell, officially taking on the mantle of the 'Keeper of the Light' in a prelude to New England's showdown with the Miami Dolphins for Sunday Night Football.
The Patriots did end up losing the game, but little did we Pats fans know that we would have many more embarrassing losses to come.
So we should have enjoyed it while we could.
Now, some might wonder, why Kenny Chesney?
While he may not be a former Patriot or a football legend, he holds the record for headlining performances at Gillette Stadium. Chesney's return to Gillette Stadium in August will mark his venue-record 22nd, 23rd, and 24th overall performance at the home of the New England Patriots. With such a history, his connection to Foxborough runs deep.
For fans in Bangor, Kenny Chesney's concerts are nothing short of iconic. Having been to the Waterfront several times, his most recent visit to the Queen City of the East was a memorable August night in 2018, sharing the stage with Old Dominion.
However, Chesney will be returning to the Bangor Waterfront on Thursday, August 15th, 2024, alongside Megan Moroney for the 'Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour' for his first show at the newly-named Maine Savings Amphitheater.
