Nude Model Who Raised $1 Million for Australia Relief ‘Disowned by Family,’ Deactivated on Instagram

Nude model Kaylen Ward revealed her Instagram account was deactivated and she was disowned by her family following her efforts to raise money for Australia's bushfires.

In case you missed it, the 20-year-old Los Angeles native — also known as the Nude Philanthropist — went viral this week after raising more than $1 million dollars for the victims of Australia’s bushfire crisis by sending nude photos of herself to anyone who donated more than $10 to one of her chosen charities... with a receipt, of course.

"I’m sending nudes to every person who donates at least $10 to any one of these fundraisers for the wildfires in Australia," she tweeted on January 3 alongside an NSFW photo. "Every $10 you donate = one nude picture from me to your DM. You must send me confirmation that you donated."

Within hours, she received a flood of direct messages with donation receipts totaling up to $5,000. Two days later, Ward announced the amount had gone up to $300,000.

The Twitter campaign was such a massive success, she even had to hire staff.

"This sounds ridiculous but I’ve got people I’ve hired to help sort through the DMs. I’m also actually sending the pics I promised, one for each $10. Someone sent me $5,000, so I'm sending 50 pics and videos," she wrote.

On January 6, donations had surpassed $1 million.

But though people many supported Ward's efforts and praised her charitable campaign for its “uniqueness”, others shamed her for it. She also later revealed her family didn't agree with her unconventional way to raise money.

"My IG got deactivated, my family disowned me, and the guy I like won’t talk to me all because of that tweet," she shared on Twitter. "But f--k it, save the koalas."