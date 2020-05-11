Pregnant Katy Perry Shares Ultrasound of Baby Giving the Middle Finger

Katy Perry shared footage of her daughter hilariously giving her the middle finger.

The pregnant singer, who announced she's expecting a baby girl in March, took to Instagram early Monday morning (May 11) to share an ultrasound video of her unborn child wiggling around in her womb before straight up flipping her parents the bird.

"When your unborn daughter gives you a middle finger from the womb you know you’re in for it," Perry captioned the clip.

The 35-year-old pop star also shared a sweet video of her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, via her Instagram Stories after he picked flowers from their garden to give her in honor of Mother's Day.

"Where did you get those?" Perry asks. "From the garden? And you arranged them for me?"

"I’ve been picking them all morning," Bloom responds. "Pretty right? I wasn’t quite finished but you caught me, so..."

The mom-to-be previously updated fans on her pregnancy during last week's episode of American Idol, telling her fellow judges, "I don't know what it is to be a mother, although I’ve always felt very motherly to my friends and my fans, but I know I’m about to step into the next level."

She continued, "I even have a bump. She’s kicking too. She kicks when the performances are good. So just let them be good but not too good because it’s painful!"