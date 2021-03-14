Kanye West Just Won Another Grammy 6 Months After Peeing on One of His Grammy Awards

Kanye West won another Grammy Award, making fans wonder if he will urinate on this trophy, too.

On Sunday (March 14), the rapper won the 2021 Grammy for Best Contemporary Christian Album for his album Jesus Is King. The win was announced during the Grammy Premiere Ceremony, which was live-streamed online prior to the televised event.

Although the Grammys gave winners the option to accept their awards virtually, West was not virtually present and did not accept the award on camera. The win marked West's 22nd Grammy award win and 70th nomination total.

Social media quickly wondered why the Recording Academy voters would give West another Grammy after he shared a video of him urinating on one of his trophies last year.

"Kanye pee'd on his Grammy and the Academy said, 'Here take one more,'" one fan tweeted.

In September 2020, West went on one of his infamous Twitter rants. He reportedly sent out over 100 tweets in 25 hours, some of which have been since deleted. However, the video of him urinating on one of his Grammy awards in a toilet remains public.

"Trust me... I WON'T STOP," he tweeted. The video clips shows him, while wearing Yeezy shoes, peeing on the trophy in his bathroom.