Kacey Musgraves Files for Divorce From Ruston Kelly After Nearly 3 Years of Marriage

Kacey Musgraves filed for divorce from Ruston Kelly after almost three years of marriage.

"We’ve made this painful decision together.” the two musicians said in a statement to the Associated Press on Friday (July 3).

"With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what’s happening," the statement continued.

"These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts," they explained. The former pair revealed that they still believe they were put into each other's lives "for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better."

"The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we’ve shared as husband and wife. It’s a soul connection that can never be erased," Musgraves and Kelly added.

The former couple said that overall it was a "healthy decision" that came after a long period of time where they tried to make it work the best that they could. "It simply just didn't work," they shared.

"Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives," they wrote. "We hold no blame, anger, or contempt for each other and we ask for privacy and positive wishes for us both as we learn how to navigate through this," the statement concluded.

Musgraves and Kelly wed on October 14, 2017, in an intimate Tennessee wedding. The two originally met in 2016 at The Bluebird Cafe in Nashville where Kelly was performing.