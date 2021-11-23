2022 Grammy Awards: 5 Exciting Nominations and 5 Shocking Snubs

The nominations are in for the 2022 Grammy Awards!

The upcoming year's ceremony will be a little different from the past. Notably, the Recording Academy decided to up the amount of contestants in the running for the night's Big Four categories (Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist) from eight to 10, according to Billboard. That means that there are even more talented artists in the running for recognition during the Biggest Night in Music.

Who got love from the Academy this year? Jon Batiste leads the field of nominees; the musician has an impressive 11 nods to his name. Following close behind are Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R., each with eight nominations a piece. Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo snagged seven.

You can peruse the full list of nominees here.

Per usual, the Recording Academy got some things very right when it came time to highlight some of the past year's best musical releases. For instance, Selena Gomez and ABBA both became first-time Grammy nominees. However, there will always be some unfortunate snubs. This year was no exception.

From well-deserved nominations to seriously overlooked offerings from a crew of talented artists, these are 10 exciting nominations and disappointing snubs for the 2022 Grammy Award nominations.