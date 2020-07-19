Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel allegedly welcomed their second child after a "top-secret" pregnancy.

A new report from The Daily Mail published Saturday (July 18) reported that Biel gave birth to her and Timberlake's second child.

Biel's mother, Kimberly Conroe Biel, is reportedly spending time with her newborn grandchild.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, the couple has reportedly been quarantining at their home in Big Sky, Montana. However, some photos shared by the pair on social media may have been taken at their other house in Los Angeles.

"Those pictures, which appear to have been taken at the couple's Los Angeles home, show Biel in her pajamas and shrouded in a loose robe while blowing out candles on a cake held by Timberlake," the outlet published, implying Biel may have been hiding a baby bump.

The couple was last photographed in public on March 25. Neither Biel nor Timberlake have shared photos of Biel's torso on social media since April.

Timberlake and Biel met and began dating in 2007. They wed in Italy in 2012. They welcomed their first child, 5-year-old son Silas Randall, on April 8, 2015.