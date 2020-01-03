Justin Bieber ‘Yummy’ Lyrics — Listen to the Singer’s Comeback Single
Justin Bieber's "Yummy" lyrics are sexy, smooth and exactly what we expected from the new Bieber era.
On Friday at midnight (January 3), the Canadian pop star dropped his long-awaited new single, which will appear on his forthcoming fifth studio album. The song's release follows news that Bieber will embark on a U.S tour in May 2020 and will appear in a new YouTube docu-series titled Justin Bieber: Seasons.
The track's official music video will be released tomorrow, January 4 at noon ET.
Listen to Justin Bieber's "Yummy," below:
Check out the full "Yummy" lyrics, below
[Intro]
Woah-oh-oh
Woah-oh-oh
[Chorus]
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Say the word, on my way
Yeah, babe, yeah, babe, yeah, babe, yeah, babe
In the mornin' or the late
Say the word, on my way
[Verse]
Damn, girl, let's take our time tonight
Red lipstick, blonde hair, long legs
Got me crazy
Bonafide stallion, ain't no stable
No stay on the run
Any night, any day
Say the word, on my way
Yeah, babe, yeah, babe, yeah, babe, yeah, babe
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
[Pre-Chorus]
Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it
Hunnid racks on me, spend it, babe
Light a match, gettin' litty, babe
That het set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah
Rollin' eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah
[Chorus]
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Say the word, on my way
Yeah, babe, yeah, babe, yeah, babe, yeah, babe
Any night, any day
In the mornin' or the late
Say the word, on my way
[Verse 2]
Standing up, keep me on the rise
Lost control of myself, I'm compromised
You're incriminating, no disguise
And you ain't never running low on supplies
[Pre-Chorus]
Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it
Hunnid racks on me, spend it, babe
Light a match, gettin' litty, babe
That het set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah
Rollin' eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah
[Chorus]
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Say the word, on my way
Yeah, babe, yeah, babe, yeah, babe, yeah, babe
Any night, any day
In the mornin' or the late
Say the word, on my way
[Verse 3]
Hop in the Lambo', I'm on my way
Drew House slippers on with a smile on my face
I'm elated that you are my lady
You got the yum, yum, yum
You got the yum, yum, woah
Woah-ooh
[Chorus]
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Say the word, on my way
Yeah, babe, yeah, babe, yeah, babe, yeah, babe
Any night, any day
In the mornin' or the late
Say the word, on my way