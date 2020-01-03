Justin Bieber ‘Yummy’ Lyrics — Listen to the Singer’s Comeback Single

Justin Bieber's "Yummy" lyrics are sexy, smooth and exactly what we expected from the new Bieber era.

On Friday at midnight (January 3), the Canadian pop star dropped his long-awaited new single, which will appear on his forthcoming fifth studio album. The song's release follows news that Bieber will embark on a U.S tour in May 2020 and will appear in a new YouTube docu-series titled Justin Bieber: Seasons.

The track's official music video will be released tomorrow, January 4 at noon ET.

Listen to Justin Bieber's "Yummy," below:

Check out the full "Yummy" lyrics, below and click here to purchase Justin Bieber concert tickets.

[Intro]

Woah-oh-oh

Woah-oh-oh

[Chorus]

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Say the word, on my way

Yeah, babe, yeah, babe, yeah, babe, yeah, babe

In the mornin' or the late

Say the word, on my way

[Verse]

Damn, girl, let's take our time tonight

Red lipstick, blonde hair, long legs

Got me crazy

Bonafide stallion, ain't no stable

No stay on the run

Any night, any day

Say the word, on my way

Yeah, babe, yeah, babe, yeah, babe, yeah, babe

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

[Pre-Chorus]

Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it

Hunnid racks on me, spend it, babe

Light a match, gettin' litty, babe

That het set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah

Rollin' eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah

[Chorus]

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Say the word, on my way

Yeah, babe, yeah, babe, yeah, babe, yeah, babe

Any night, any day

In the mornin' or the late

Say the word, on my way

[Verse 2]

Standing up, keep me on the rise

Lost control of myself, I'm compromised

You're incriminating, no disguise

And you ain't never running low on supplies

[Pre-Chorus]

Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it

Hunnid racks on me, spend it, babe

Light a match, gettin' litty, babe

That het set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah

Rollin' eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah

[Chorus]

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Say the word, on my way

Yeah, babe, yeah, babe, yeah, babe, yeah, babe

Any night, any day

In the mornin' or the late

Say the word, on my way

[Verse 3]

Hop in the Lambo', I'm on my way

Drew House slippers on with a smile on my face

I'm elated that you are my lady

You got the yum, yum, yum

You got the yum, yum, woah

Woah-ooh

[Chorus]

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Say the word, on my way

Yeah, babe, yeah, babe, yeah, babe, yeah, babe

Any night, any day

In the mornin' or the late

Say the word, on my way