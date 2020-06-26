Justin Bieber Sues Sexual Assault Accusers $20 Million for Defamation

Justin Bieber has filed a $20 million defamation lawsuit against two anonymous women, known as Danielle and Kadi, who accused him of sexual assault.

After denying his accusers' "factually impossible" allegations and providing evidence like emails, receipts and photos to refute their claims earlier this week, the "Sorry" singer has taken legal action to further maintain his innocence.

In court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Bieber's lawyers claim that the defendants "fraudulently schemed to seek attention and fame by maliciously posting despicable, blatantly false, fabricated defamatory accusations" against the pop star.

The complaint reads: "Danielle claimed she was sexually assaulted at the Four Seasons Hotel on March 9, 2014; however, Bieber did not stay at that hotel in March 2014 and there are multiple witnesses and documentary evidence to dispute Danielle’s malicious lie."

The lawsuit called Kadi’s accusation "likewise factually impossible, are contradicted by her own prior written statements, are supported only by falsified or faked texts." They also note that she's clearly a Belieber "desperate to meet him and desperate for his attention and for fame.”

Bieber’s legal team also alleges that Danielle and Kadi "may be the same person under two accounts," adding that "it is abundantly clear that these two individuals are trying to capitalize on the climate of fear permeating the entertainment industry, Hollywood and corporate America, whereby it is open season for anyone to make any claim (no matter how vile, unsupported and provably false) about anyone without consequence. However, Bieber will not stand idly by."

In since-deleted tweets, Danielle accused Bieber of sexually assaulting her at the Four Seasons Hotel in Austin, Texas, on March 9, 2014. However, Bieber provided evidence to suggest he was with then-girlfriend Selena Gomez on the night in question.

As for Kadi, she accused the Bieber of sexual assault as well, claiming he took advantage of her at the Langham Hotel in New York City on May 5, 2015.