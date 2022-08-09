Justin Bieber Apologizes for Commenting ‘Sad Existence’ on Random Instagram User’s Account

Justin Bieber just proved it's truly never too late to say sorry. The "Peaches" singer shared an apology on his Instagram Story after leaving a mean comment on an unnamed user's account.

"For some reason I commented on some guys page 'sad existence' because he was doing something I thought was dumb," Bieber explained. "Not quite sure why I felt the need to write that. if what he was doing makes him happy who am I to say anything."

Bieber added he hoped the comment "didn't hurt his feelings, it's been eating me up all day."

"To the dude I wrote it to ... man I'm sorry," he concluded.

The pop star published the Instagram Story without providing any context about the user or post he had commented on. However, his guilt about what appears to have been an off-the-cuff response was evident.

Check out Bieber's statement below:

Justin Bieber Instagram screenshot @justinbieber via Instagram loading...

This isn't the first time the pop star has gone viral due to his Instagram activity. Earlier this year he made headlines after jokingly calling out fellow singer Charlie Puth about a previous feud.

Bieber is currently back on the road for his Justice World Tour. He resumed the show after postponing several dates in June and July following his diagnosis with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

The virus, which affected a nerve in his ear, left him with half of his face temporarily paralyzed. In an upload on Instagram, the "Love Yourself" hit-maker promised he would be back soon and explained he was taking time off for treatment.

Bieber resumed the tour with an appearance at Lucca Festival in Italy July 31. Since then he's played a string of dates in Denmark, Sweden and Norway. There are currently dates scheduled through early 2023.

An announcement on Instagram last month promised rescheduled dates for the postponed summer shows "soon."

The star's fans even got #BieberIsBack trending on Twitter upon the news of his return.