Justin Bieber Confirms ‘JB5′ Is Not a Pop Album

Justin Bieber shared some new details about his new album, which drops sometime in 2020.

After announcing a new tour, a brand new single titled "Yummy" and an upcoming YouTube docu-series Justin Bieber: Seasons, the singer confirmed his new album isn't a pop album.

Instead, Bieber said it'll feature R&B songs, as well as teased producer Poo Bear’s involvement. Poo Bear co-wrote and produced many of the pop star's hits off 2015's Purpose, including "Where Are Ü Now," "What Do You Mean?" and "Company." He also has writing credits on Bieber's album Journals and the tracks "I Don't Care" with Ed Sheeran, "10, 000 Hours" with Dan + Shay and Bieber's "Bad Guy" remix with Billie Eilish.

"Not pop. r&bieber @poobear," Bieber clarified via Twitter on Thursday (January 2) after a fan account tweeted that Forbes named his fifth studio album as "one of the most anticipated pop albums of 2020."

He also revealed "Yummy" drops tonight at midnight ET and teased the song's music video.

The 24-second clips features two women discussing his comeback and which of them looks "cuter."

You can check out the "Yummy" teaser, below: