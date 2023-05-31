June Full Moon This Weekend in Maine

Coming up this weekend a full moon.

The June 2023 full moon will peak at 11:42 PM on Saturday June the 3rd but be visible and prominent all weekend long.

The June full moon is the strawberry moon, signifying the ripening and harvesting of wild strawberries.

Strawberry moon also marks the end of spring the start of summer. Also known as the Mead moon

And the strawberry moon is the European planting moon.

Maybe the Europeans know something we don’t know, it's time to get your stuff into the ground.

If you Google home grown in Maine here are the top 10 things in our backyard gardens

Lettuce Kale Peas Tomatoes Squash Cucumbers Peppers Green Beans Radishes Eggplant

What no potatoes? Who doesn't love potatoes?

Let me find another survey

This is a survey that goes state to state and it says the three most popular fruits and vegetables in Maine are number one apples.

Agree? There are apple trees everywhere in Maine.

At #2 on their list mangoes. Hold on this is Maine we grow mangoes here?

And #3 on their survey for most popular fruits and vegetables in Maine - mushrooms. Growing Mushrooms reminds me of a job I once had, keep them in the dark and feed them BS.

How many types of apples are there? And they keep coming up with new ones seemingly every year.

The answer about how many types of apples?

There are more than 750 varieties of apples in the world, and more than 100 types of apples existing in the US alone, so it is no surprise that apples are the most popular fruit.

“Pursuing a healthy lifestyle is a hot topic across the US, and research shows around half of Americans are healthy eaters, according to their own testimonies.”

However, there are common barriers which make healthy eating difficult. of US adults 46% declare healthy eating is ‘too expensive’, 23% say they have ‘too little time to cook/prepare’, whilst 20% have a lack of knowledge around healthy diets.

An apple a day keeps the Doc away. Enjoy. And the Strawberry moon this weekend. And happy planting.

