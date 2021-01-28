Joshua Bassett's "Only a Matter of Time" is a vulnerable pop song about the new reality of dealing with assumptions and allegations from strangers online.

On Thursday (January 28), the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star released his latest single, "Only a Matter of Time," with an accompanying music video. The new track is a piano-driven, mid-tempo ballad that shows off the singer's falsetto.

"I wrote this song in the summer of 2020 in a moment in time where social media was bringing a lot of darkness to my life," he said in regards to inspiration for the track.

"It was healing to put my phone down, turn off the noise and just write," he continued. "There’s good that comes from social media, but it’s also become a place where people can say anything about anyone, no matter how false or damaging with no accountability. We’ve gotta be much kinder to each other and recognize there are real people behind the screens!"

Watch the music video and listen to the new single, below.

Bassett—who writes and produces his own music, along with playing five instruments—launched his solo music career just nine months ago and has already gained a huge fanbase as an up-and-coming artist, racking up tens of millions of streams on Spotify. He will release his self-titled debut EP on February 26.

In early January, Bassett was thrust further into the spotlight when social media users speculated that Olivia Rodrigo's hit single, "drivers license," was about her Disney co-star, who she reportedly previously dated.

Learn Joshua Bassett's "Only a Matter of Time" lyrics as they become available, below.

[Verse 1]

Look me in the eyes

Tell me you’re not lying to me

See through your disguise

You can’t keep on hiding from me

Time to make it right

So why are you still sayin’ I’m wrong?

Well it’s only a matter of

Time to set it straight

Time to tell the world that you’ve been lying on my name

Doing what you want and think you’re gonna get away

Well I’ll leave it up to faith for now

But it’s only a matter of time

[Chorus]

An eye for an eye you’ll go blind

When did you stop being kind?

You twisted your words like a knife

Well I’m sure that you’re hurting inside

But why would you make your pain mine?

You’re making me pay for your crimes

Well darling I’ll be fine

But it’s only a matter of

[Verse 2]

It ain’t over yet

You can’t tear me down and act like I will just forget

When karma comes around then you’ll be drowning in regret

But it’s not about revenge tonight

No it’s only a matter of time

[Chorus]

An eye for an eye you’ll go blind

When did you stop being kind?

You twisted your words like a knife

[Bridge]

Pick myself up off the floor you can’t hurt me

No more of this endless charade

I’m not playing your game

You can say what you like

Doesn’t mean that you’re right

Are you glad you got that out

Do you feel better now?

Do you feel better now?

[Chorus]

Time

An eye for an eye you’ll go blind

When did you stop being kind?

You twisted your words like a knife

Well I’m sure that you’re hurting inside

[Outro]

But why would you make your pain mine?

You’re making me pay for your crimes

Well darling I’ll be fine

But it’s only a matter of time