Joshua Bassett Gets Vulnerable on ‘Only a Matter of Time': LISTEN
Joshua Bassett's "Only a Matter of Time" is a vulnerable pop song about the new reality of dealing with assumptions and allegations from strangers online.
On Thursday (January 28), the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star released his latest single, "Only a Matter of Time," with an accompanying music video. The new track is a piano-driven, mid-tempo ballad that shows off the singer's falsetto.
"I wrote this song in the summer of 2020 in a moment in time where social media was bringing a lot of darkness to my life," he said in regards to inspiration for the track.
"It was healing to put my phone down, turn off the noise and just write," he continued. "There’s good that comes from social media, but it’s also become a place where people can say anything about anyone, no matter how false or damaging with no accountability. We’ve gotta be much kinder to each other and recognize there are real people behind the screens!"
Watch the music video and listen to the new single, below.
Bassett—who writes and produces his own music, along with playing five instruments—launched his solo music career just nine months ago and has already gained a huge fanbase as an up-and-coming artist, racking up tens of millions of streams on Spotify. He will release his self-titled debut EP on February 26.
In early January, Bassett was thrust further into the spotlight when social media users speculated that Olivia Rodrigo's hit single, "drivers license," was about her Disney co-star, who she reportedly previously dated.
Learn Joshua Bassett's "Only a Matter of Time" lyrics as they become available, below.
[Verse 1]
Look me in the eyes
Tell me you’re not lying to me
See through your disguise
You can’t keep on hiding from me
Time to make it right
So why are you still sayin’ I’m wrong?
Well it’s only a matter of
Time to set it straight
Time to tell the world that you’ve been lying on my name
Doing what you want and think you’re gonna get away
Well I’ll leave it up to faith for now
But it’s only a matter of time
[Chorus]
An eye for an eye you’ll go blind
When did you stop being kind?
You twisted your words like a knife
Well I’m sure that you’re hurting inside
But why would you make your pain mine?
You’re making me pay for your crimes
Well darling I’ll be fine
But it’s only a matter of
[Verse 2]
It ain’t over yet
You can’t tear me down and act like I will just forget
When karma comes around then you’ll be drowning in regret
But it’s not about revenge tonight
No it’s only a matter of time
[Chorus]
An eye for an eye you’ll go blind
When did you stop being kind?
You twisted your words like a knife
[Bridge]
Pick myself up off the floor you can’t hurt me
No more of this endless charade
I’m not playing your game
You can say what you like
Doesn’t mean that you’re right
Are you glad you got that out
Do you feel better now?
Do you feel better now?
[Chorus]
Time
An eye for an eye you’ll go blind
When did you stop being kind?
You twisted your words like a knife
Well I’m sure that you’re hurting inside
[Outro]
But why would you make your pain mine?
You’re making me pay for your crimes
Well darling I’ll be fine
But it’s only a matter of time