Jonas Brothers’ ‘What A Man Gotta Do’ Lyrics — Watch the Classic Movies Inspired Music Video

Jonas Brothers are back with a new jam to kick off the new year right with "What A Man Gotta Do."

Along with the new track, the brothers debuted an iconic music video that features Kevin's wife Danielle Jonas, Joe's wife Sophie Turner and Nick's wife Priyanka Chopra.

Each couple re-created their own classic romantic film with Kevin and Danielle starring in their take on Say Anything, Joe and Sophie performing Grease and Nick and Priyanka starring in their version of Risky Business. This marks the second time they featured their wives in one of their music videos after their 2019 smash, "Sucker."

Watch the music video, below:

The Jonas Brothers released their fifth studio album Happiness Begins last year after an almost six-year hiatus. The band is currently performing shows overseas to promote the record.

Check out the full "What A Man Gotta Do" lyrics as they become available, below.