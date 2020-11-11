Johnny Depp Will Receive His Full Eight-Figure Salary for ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Following Franchise Exit

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Beyonce's newest collab, good news for Johnny Depp and more, below!

Johnny Depp Will Receive His Full Eight-Figure Salary for Fantastic Beasts

Johnny Depp will reportedly receive his full eight-figure salary for the third Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them film despite his recent exit from the franchises, apparently all thanks to a "pay-or-play contract" with a no "morality clause." (via People)

Beyonce Is Collaborating with Peloton!

Beyonce and Peloton are teaming up to bring a series of themed cycling, boot camp, running, strength, yoga and meditation classes to commemorate Homecoming at HBCUs around the country. They are also gifting memberships to ten students at different HBCUs. We can only imagine the energy Queen Bey is going to bring to these workout classes! (via TMZ)

Happy Veterans Day!

Today we honor and pay our respects to all those Americans who have risked their lives for our safety. We thank them for their love of our country and willingness to sacrifice and serve for the common good. Find out more about Veterans Day at Military.com.

Mike Tyson Did What to Pass Drug Tests!?



Mike Tyson just admitted to using a "Whizzinator" to pass drug tests! The "Whizzinator" is apparently a prosthetic penis with a built-in bag to store another person's urine. Tyson has said he even used a baby's urine in the past. (via TMZ)

New Billie Eilish Song!

Calling all Billie Eilish fans! The singer announced her new single. "Therefore I Am," will drop this Thursday at midnight. We can't wait!

U.S. States With Highest Obesity Rates in 2020 Revealed



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 7 in 10 adults in the U.S. are either obese or overweight. The states with the highest rates of obesity are West Virginia, Mississippi, Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee, while the state with the least is Utah. (via WalletHub)

A Quiet Place Getting Spin-Off Film



John Krasinski's smash horror film is getting a spin-off! The new movie, written and directed by Jeff Nichols, will still be set in the same world as Krasinski's film. (via Daily Mail)