Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are Reportedly Expecting First Child

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are reportedly pregnant with their first child.

Rumors have been swirling that the former Game of Thrones actress is pregnant. Just Jared has now reported that the couple is expecting.

“The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them,” a source told the outlet. A second source added, “Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.”

The happy couple was last photographed out in public while they were in London earlier this month. The last red carpet event they attended together was at the Grammys on January 26.

Turner and Jonas met through Instagram and mutual friends in 2016. "We had a lot of mutual friends and they’d been trying to introduce us for a long time," Turner told Harper's Bazaar. "We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue."

Jonas and Turner announced their engagement on Instagram in October of 2017. The 23-year-old and 30-year-old wed in Las Vegas in front of an Elvis Presley impersonator after the Billboard Music Awards in May of 2019. Later that summer, the newlyweds later held a traditional ceremony in France for all of their friends and family.