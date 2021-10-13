Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Sell $15 Million Mansion in California

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's beautiful former California mansion features an aquarium, wine cellar and DJ booth inside.

This celebrity couple's mansion in Los Angeles recently sold for $15.2 million and the house looks like it's worth every penny. The couple's former home in California is located in an exclusive neighborhood of Encino and boasts 15,000 square feet.

The modern house is allegedly just a few miles away from another Jonas brother, Nick Jonas. You will be a "Sucker" for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's mansion once you see photos of it!

