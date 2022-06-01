Jimmy Eat World will hit the road in North America late this summer on the "Something Loud Tour." This week, the Arizona emo-rockers detailed the trek that includes multiple festival stops plus support from the New York power-pop act Charly Bliss on Jimmy Eat World's headlining dates.

The headlining shows, which begin Sept. 8 in Cleveland and wrap Sept. 29 in Toronto, are mixed in with Jimmy Eat World's performances at the upcoming Four Chord Music Festival (Pittsburgh), Riot Fest (Chicago), Oceans Calling Festival (Maryland) and When We Were Young Festival (Las Vegas).

See all of Jimmy Eat World's scheduled 2022 tour dates near the bottom of this post.

"Announcing the Something Loud Tour!!!" Jimmy Eat World said on Tuesday (May 31). "We'll be joined by Charly Bliss. Tickets on sale Friday, June 3 at 10am local time."

Jimmy Eat World, led by singer-guitarist Jim Adkins, released their tenth studio album, Surviving, in 2019. "Surviving explores some of the different kinds of weights my ego tells me I have to carry," Adkins said at the time. The band's early albums, such as 2001's Bleed American, 1999's Clarity and 1996's Static Prevails, helped define emo rock at the turn of the millennium. Jimmy Eat World also features drummer Zach Lind, guitarist-vocalist Tom Linton and bassist Rick Burch.

Find "Something Loud Tour" tickets at this link starting on Friday.

Jimmy Eat World Summer + Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

Sept. 8 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rock Hall Live *

Sept. 9 – Columbus, Ohio @ KEMBA Live *

Sept. 10 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Four Chord Fest

Sept. 11 – Detroit, Mich. @ Saint Andrew's *

Sept. 13 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue *

Sept. 14 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater *

Sept. 16 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Pageant *

Sept. 18 – Chicago, Ill. @ Riot Fest

Sept. 20 – Richmond, Va. @ National

Sept. 21 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Mulcahy's *

Sept. 23 – Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom *

Sept. 24 – Providence, R.I. @ The Strand Theatre *

Sept. 25 – New Haven, Ct. @ Toad’s Place *

Sept. 26 – Burlington, Vt. @ Higher Ground *

Sept. 28 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live *

Sept. 29 – Toronto, Ontario @ History *

Oct. 1 – Ocean City, Md. @ Oceans Calling

Oct. 22 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young

Oct. 23 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young

Oct. 29 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young

* With Charly Bliss