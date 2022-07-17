Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Officially Married!

Jenifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially married!

The couple, who had been engaged twice, tied the night Saturday night (July 16) in a private ceremony at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Nev.

The pop star and actress teased the news in a cheeky Instagram post featuring a selfie taken in bed, presumably the morning following her and Affleck's Sin City nuptials.

She confirmed the news in a special newsletter to fans, which included pictures, videos and details about the wedding.

"We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," she wrote via On The JLo, sharing, "Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world."

She continued: "Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday — all of us wanting the same thing — for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage."

Lopez noted she and Affleck "barley made" it to the chapel before midnight. The venue "graciously" stayed open late and let the couple "take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the King himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed)."

While it was not the big, lavish wedding fans were likely expecting, Lopez gushed it was "the best possible wedding we could have imagined." She signed off her message with her new, married name: Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

As for what the couple wore, they reportedly donned clothes they had laying around. Lopez wore "a dress from an old movie" and Affleck wore a jacket from his closet.

Peep photos from the special day, below:

Bennifer announced their engagement back in April, after reconciling in July 2021.

The two originally met in 2002 on the set of the romantic comedy Gigli, when Lopez was still married to then-husband Cris Judd. The movie was not a box office success, but it was enough to bring the pair together.

They ended their first engagement in 2004, blaming the demise of their relationship on all the media attention. The pair found their way back to each other 17 years later.