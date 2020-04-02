Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Ditch Social Distancing for Workout Session at Closed Gym

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez squeezed in one more gym session before the state of Florida goes into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. (It goes into effect Thursday, April 2, at midnight.)

The engaged couple took a social distancing break to work out at their local gym in Miami on Wednesday (April 1) despite it being closed to the public due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a photo published by TMZ, it looks like the singer and the retired baseball player were given VIP treatment since a sign saying "The gym is not open. Stay home, stay safe" was clearly visible on the door. The news outlet also notes Lopez's security, who was wearing a mask, made sure to clean the handle of one of the car doors with a wipe.

Like many people across the country, Lopez and Rodriguez went into social isolation this month to prevent the further spread of coronavirus. The Hustlers star even shared a glimpse into her home with A-Rod and their children, posting a video that went viral after fans were quick to point out that her mansion bears a striking — and super creepy — resemblance to the house featured in the Oscar-winning film Parasite.

The internet obviously had a field day with it.