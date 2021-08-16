Jennifer Lopez Just Scrubbed Every Trace of Alex Rodriguez From Her Instagram

You're never totally over a breakup until you erase any memory of the relationship from social media. And, going by that metric, it appears Jennifer Lopez has officially moved on from her ex-fiancé, Alex Rodriguez.

Over the weekend, J.Lo scrubbed any photos of her and A-Rod from her Instagram account.

Entertainment Tonight reports that she left up several IGTV videos featuring her former man; however, there is little other evidence of their relationship on her grid. She also un-followed his account.

A-Rod, on the other hand, still has photos of the couple on his account. His most recent update featuring J.Lo is a sponsored post from late March.

The duo confirmed their breakup back in April. "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," they said in a joint statement shared with ET. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects."

Before breaking up, they dated for four years and were engaged for two. A-Rod confirmed that he popped the question and showed off a gorgeous engagement ring on Instagram in March 2019.

Since then, the "I'm Real" singer has definitely moved on. She's been spotted out and about with her former flame, Ben Affleck. Back in July, they made their rekindled romance Instagram official by uploading a photo of them kissing in honor of J.Lo's 52nd birthday.

Fans captured footage of the pair celebrating her birthday at St. Tropez hot spot L'Opera. While there they enjoyed several of J.Lo's iconic hits, including "Jenny From The Block" and "Let's Get Loud." (The former track is particularly important to Bennifer's joint history seeing as Affleck played her love interest in the accompanying music video.)

The general public and — allegedly — Affleck's ex Jennifer Garner have celebrated the nostalgia-inducing romance ever since.

A-Rod meanwhile also appears to be moving on since confirming the breakup. He opened up about "new beginnings" in an Instagram Story update back in May.

"I am about to step into a new beginning in my life. Anything that doesn't serve me is clearly out of my life," he wrote. "New energy is emerging. New levels are unlocking for me mentally, physically, and spiritually. I am remaining patient and know that this new phase of my life is coming."