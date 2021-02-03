25 Unbelievably Expensive Celebrity Divorces

No one likes to watch their favorite celebrity couples go through a divorce. As odd as it sounds, Hollywood has never been the same ever since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie (a.k.a. Brangelina) called it quits, and we’re still a bit shook over how things panned out between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

According to recent research by the Marriage Foundation, though, celebrities have much shorter marriages than everyday people, with divorce rates for the stars being two-thirds higher than for other couples. What’s more, half of all celebrity unions crumble within the first 16 years of marriage, in contrast to three in 10 for non-famous unions.

But if there’s anything these failed Hollywood marriages have shown us, it’s that divorce doesn’t come cheap. At all.

No one knows this like the couples in our gallery, below, who each came out with millions — and sometimes billions — of dollars in some of the most wildly expensive divorce settlements ever.