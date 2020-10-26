Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out J-Law's Oscars fall controversy, a rare pistachio-hued puppy and more, below.

Jennifer Lawrence Confronted Anderson Cooper After He Claimed She Faked Her Oscars Fall

During an appearance on Heather McMahan’s podcast Absolutely Not, Jennifer Lawrence admitted that she was hurt when CNN anchor Anderson Cooper claimed, only three days after the 2013 Academy Awards, that the actress faked her infamous fall while heading on stage to accept her Best Actress win for Silver Linings Playbook. The star shared that when she ended up seeing Cooper later at a Christmas party, she went up to him and asked, “Have you ever tried to walk up stairs in a ball gown?" Cooper apologized and according to Lawrence, the two are now friends and on good terms. (via People)

One in Three U.S. Women Sure Their Partner Is 'The One' Because of Pandemic

One in three American women believe they found "The One" due to the pandemic. Quarantine was a true test for anyone who had to spend time locked inside with their romantic partner. A OnePoll survey of 2,000 American women revealed that 46 percent of those in a relationship said that living with their partner for one month of quarantine was equivalent to one year, which is about the time you need to know if you’re ready to get married. Who would’ve ever thought that a global pandemic could actually help some relationships? (via People)

Chick-fil-A sauces To Be Sold in Select Stores



Rejoice, Chick-fil-A lovers! Starting mid-November, stores like Walmart, Kroger, Winn-Dixie and Publix will start selling the restaurant's most beloved sauces. The sauces will be available in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi to start, but will be released nationwide in 2021. Proceeds from sales will be put towards a scholarship fund that has been set up for employees of the company. (via ABC13)

Adorable Puppy Born With Rare Green Fur Gets the Perfect Name

Meet Pistachio: a tiny green-hued puppy born in Italy on October 9. See more photos here!