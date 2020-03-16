Jennifer Lawrence and Husband Cooke Maroney Reportedly Restrain Home Invader

Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney reportedly restrained a home invader.

A 23-year-old woman broke into the 29-year-old's Los Angeles home on Sunday (March 15) at 9:15 PM, TMZ reports. The couple's front doors were apparently unlocked. The outlet's source said that the intruder was a big fan of the actress and wanted to meet her.

The couple allegedly restrained the home invader until Lawrence's security team arrived followed by the police, Page Six reports. The woman was arrested for misdemeanor trespassing.

This isn't the first time that The Hunger Games star has had to deal with stalkers and break-ins. In 2003, Han Cong Zhao attempted to contact her family with hundreds of messages before flying from his home in Vancouver, Canada to Louisville, Kentucky, where Lawrence's mother lives. He was later arrested and deported back to Canada.

Lawrence met fellow actress Emma Stone through a mutual "stalker" who reportedly worked in the entertainment industry. "Jennifer Lawrence and I both had the same stalker, John the Orchestra Guy," Stone revealed to W magazine. "He would text us both and say things like 'I'm running late on my way to the sound stage. Can you warm up the orchestra for me? Text me back and let me know you got this!"