Jennifer Garner Enjoys Beach Day With Bradly Cooper

Jennifer Garner, who recently split from boyfriend John Miller, shared a fun beach day with Bradly Cooper, sparking romance rumors. The two were on the show Alias together from 2001 until 2006 and have remained close friends since. (via Daily Mail)

Lady Gaga To Host Radio Show

Lady Gaga has announced her new partnership with Apple Musi: a weekly radio show. Gaga Radio will feature the origins and creative process of Chromatica, with interviews from people who worked on the album and inspired it. The debut episode will premiere Friday (August 7) with a discussion about "Rain on Me" with producer BloodPop. (via People)

Surrounding Yourself With Smart Friends Will Make You Smarter

A new study from the National Research University Higher School of Economics shows that if you want better grades, you should surround yourself with smarter friends. Research shows that intelligent friends tend to be more helpful and motivating when it comes to inspiring their pals to get better grades. (via Study Finds)

Keke Palmer Joins Disney+ Proud Family Reboot

Disney announced Thursday (August 6) that the Proud Family reboot will have a new character named Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, to be voiced by Keke Palmer. The character is described as a mature 14-year-old activist. (via Entertainment Weekly)

Mariah Carey’s Son Wants to Get His Mom on TikTok

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s 9-year-old son, Moroccan Scott Cannon, known as Rocky, tried to get his mom to appear in a TikTok video, but she told him to say she was on a business call—and that’s exactly what Rocky did! He said she was on a call and that she was not camera-ready for TikTok. (Via TMZ)

Child Allegedly Chokes on Mask Fried Into Chicken Nugget

Laura Arber claims her 6-year-old daughter started choking after eating McNuggets from McDonalds. After her daughter vomited, she noticed there were blue specks in the vomit. She tore the chicken nugget that her daughter was eating apart and allegedly found parts of a blue surgical mask. The little girl is fine and McDonald’s has apologized for the incident. (via TMZ)

Taylor Swift Confirms Who 'Betty' Is



Taylor Swift addressed her song “Betty” in a country radio interview on Wednesday (August 5). Swift confirmed the character in the song is named after Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’s 9-month-old daughter. The pair gave Swift permission to reveal the name in the song, which was written from a male perspective. (via Daily Mail)

How To Help Victims of the Beirut Explosion

If you are looking to help victims of the Beirut, Lebanon explosion, there are plenty of organizations you can donate to, including the Lebanese Red Cross, Doctors Without Boarders in Lebanon and Impact Lebanon. (via USA Today)