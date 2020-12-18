Jefferson Maine Man Dead Following Confrontation With Police

According to the KJ, a Jefferson man is dead following an armed confrontation with members of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies entered a Rockland Road residence at about 12:25 AM on Friday (December 18th) in an attempt to intervene in an on-going domestic dispute between a woman and a man. That dispute lead to an armed confrontation between the man and law enforcement.

According to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the yet unidentified man was shot and killed during the confrontation.

Fortunately, none of the deputies were injured in the incident.

The Maine Attorney General’s Office and the Maine State Police are investigating.

Law enforcement plans to release more details about the incident later today.

