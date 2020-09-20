Jason Bateman Appears as Lone Live Human Among Celebrity Cardboard Cutouts at 2020 Emmys

Jason Bateman was the lone live human being among a sea of cardboard celebrity cutouts at the 2020 Emmy Awards Sunday night (September 20).

Host Jimmy Kimmel's opening monologue began by showing video clips of Emmys crowds from years past, before revealing a completely empty Staples Center arena — save for Bateman. As the video camera panned to a section filled with cardboard cutouts, it landed on the actor.

"Instead of a live audience, we took a page from baseball and filled the seats with cardboard cutouts of the nominees," Kimmel announced. "We have Regina, Meryl—wait a minute. Go back one. Jason? Jason? I know it's you. I saw your eyes moving."

The Ozark star attempted to play it cool by continuing to be motionless. "Mind your business, Kimmel," he exclaimed. "Big night for me."

"I haven't left the house for six months," the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series nominee added. "I want to be here, I want to eat shrimp with the cast of The Crown. I want Mario Lopez to ask me about my pants. Let's go."

Kimmel agreed that the actor could stay if he laughed at his jokes, but Bateman decided to call a car.

See viewer reactions to the hilarious moment, below.