Jared Leto Lost His Oscar Award (No, We’re Not Kidding)

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Kris Jenner's legal woes, Jared Leto's lost Oscar and more, below.

Jared Leto Misplaced His Academy Award

On The Late Late Show With James Corden, Jared Leto revealed that he misplaced his 2013 Best Supporting Actor Oscar trophy... and hasn't been able to find it in years!

Swearing Could Be a Sign of Intelligence

Researchers have revealed that using NSFW language could actually have benefits. Many studies over the past decades have shown a link between swearing and intelligence, creativity and honesty. Research also shows that swearing can even help us withstand more pain. When you curse, it activates the right side of the brain (the creative side), which is why swearing is a powerful way to express emotions. (via Daily Mail)

Kris Jenner Is in Serious Trouble With Her Former Security Guards

Kris Jenner has already been accused of coming onto one of her body guards, including allegedly grabbing his backside, exposing herself and touching his groin. Now, Marc McWilliams, who worked for the Kardashian/Jenner family between 2017 and 2018, claims he was mocked, belittled and harassed. He also accuses her of racial discrimination, and says he has faced harassment and intimidation ever since he was fired. (via Daily Mail)

British People Determine the Best and Worst Things America Has to Offer

A poll of 2,000 people in England asked them to name the best and worse things that America has offered the rest of the world. Netflix came in at number one, and who can argue with that? Also among that list: Coca-Cola, Disney, Apple products, KFC, McDonald’s and Star Wars. The worst things, according to the Brits, are too many guns, American cheese, the Kardashians, politics in general, Facebook and racial inequality. (via SWNS Digital)

Amanda Gorman to Recite Original Poem at the Super Bowl

Amanda Gorman, the 22-year-old poet who spoke at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, has been asked to read another beautiful message at the Super Bowl next month. Gorman will honor three pandemic heroes before the kickoff: a teacher named, Trimaine Davis, a nurse named Suzie Dorner, and a Marine Corps veteran named James Martin. (via TMZ)

Beware the New Viral Plump Lip Challenge

Doctors are warning against a new lip plumping trend after a video went viral with 3.5 million views. TikTok user Jerry Maldonado posted a video of him using a genital stimulation cream to plump his lips, something medical professionals say can cause dangerous allergic reactions, headaches and blood pressure problems. (via Metro)