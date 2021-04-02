It’s Hard To Know What To Make Of This Sasquatch Tailgate Spotted In Cornish

So there are car mods that are made for functionality and then there are car mods made just because. File this particular mod in the 'just because' folder. Shared on Reddit by Reckless85, they spotted a very unique tailgate in the parking lot of Krista's Restaurant in Cornish, Maine and it's really difficult to know what to make of it.

First things first, the mod is well done. The artwork is on point and boy, is it an eye-catcher. Of course, there's a fair follow-up question that needs to be asked, which is, "what the hell am I looking at and why would anyone get this painted onto their vehicle?". That's where it gets a little bit more interesting. Initially, a few commenters on the Reddit post suspected the person who drives this vehicle may just be a huge fan of 'Harry and the Hendersons' from the 80's. It would be pretty easy to make that connection. The actual answer to "what the hell am I looking at" is that the person with this modded tailgate seems to be a huge fan of Jack Link's Beef Jerky, and specifically their ad campaign about 'messin' with Sasquatch'. That's what you're looking at.

And it's not the first time that people have spotted this tailgate and shared it on the internet. More than 3 years ago, Redditor Mrleicester shared this photo while stopped at a light in Oklahoma. It appears to be the same exact truck as the one spotted in Cornish, meaning whomever owns it, is officially a multi-state internet sensation.

Don't mess with the Sasquatch but enjoy the artwork.

Here Are the 14 Times Bigfoot Has Been Reported in Maine