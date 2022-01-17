Refusing to Stop, Pursuit & Crash

A 53-year-old Island Falls man is in custody after refusing to stop for police, speeding away, and crashing into a snowbank in Dyer Brook, Maine. The incident happened on Monday, January 17 around 11:44 a.m.

Pulled over for Traffic Infractions

According to the Maine State Police, Trooper Noah Castonguay from Troop F attempted to pull over a 2006 Nissan Sentra for various traffic infractions.

Driver Sped Away

When Castonguay turned on his blue emergency lights, the driver pulled the vehicle over in a private driveway on Keith Brook Road in Dyer Brook. After Trooper Castonguay pulled in behind him, the driver quickly backed out of the driveway and then sped off.

Brief Pursuit

The driver, later identified as Gary W. Roshto Jr., sped away towards US Highway 2 in Dyer Brook. Trooper Castonguay pursued the vehicle at first but then slowed his cruiser down due to poor road conditions. Roshto drove out of sight.

Crash in Snowbank

Trooper Castonguay checked the area for the vehicle and found it crashed in a snowbank at the intersection of Highway 2 and Pond Road in Dyer Brook. Roshto got out of the car and surrendered to police.

Maine State Police

Wanted by East Millinocket Police Dept.

Gary W. Roshto Jr. was on probation and had a revoked driver’s license. He was also wanted by the East Millinocket Police Department for refusing to stop. That incident also resulted in a pursuit. Charges are pending.

In Custody

Roshto Jr. was taken to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton. He is being held on a probation hold.

The incident is still under investigation.

This news story will be updated when information is released and made available.

