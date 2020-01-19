Maine State Police say a Bangor man who was injured in a crash on the Interstate in Dyer Brook suffered frostbite and hypothermia after running a mile in sub-zero temperatures to get help.

The crash happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the southbound lanes of I-95, according to a report from Trooper Hunter J. Cotton. The investigation found that 49-year-old Richard Matthews swerved to avoid something in the roadway and his 2002 Volkswagen crashed into a ditch.

Police say Matthews ran for about a mile to an Oakfield restaurant and the restaurant owner called 9-1-1. The temperature at the time was about 10 below zero (-22 F with the wind chill) and police indicated the man was not dressed for the weather.

Matthews was transported by ambulance to Houlton Regional Hospital and was treated for injuries sustained in the crash as well as hypothermia and frostbite, Trooper Cotton said.

The investigation is continuing. State Police remind drivers to keep warm winter clothing in their vehicles in case of emergencies like this.