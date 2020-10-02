Island Falls, Maine Man Indicted for Arson

An Island Falls man has been indicted for arson after allegedly setting fire to his former girlfriend's home in mid-December.

Prosecutors said 48-year-old Bud Nason was seen driving back-and-forth near the woman’s home in Stacyville in the early morning hours just before the fire.

WABI reports a neighbor who spotted the flames and saw the resident standing outside reported the fire around 2 a.m.

A Maine Fire Marshal’s Office K9 detected a substance in the rubble of the home that was later determined to be gasoline.

While Nason allegedly told police that he was not in the area at that time, investigators say cell phone data showed otherwise.

Nason was indicted this week by the Penobscot County Grand Jury.