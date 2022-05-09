Is It Illegal in Maine to Drive With a Crack in Your Windshield?

It's a far more common occurrence than most of us want to admit. One day you're driving around with a perfectly intact windshield and before you know it, a small little ding turns into a full blown crack. Now what? Here in Maine, take a walk through the busy parking lot of a big box store or supermarket and you're likely to spot at least a couple of cars with windshields that could use a little repair. But is it illegal to drive around in Maine with a crack in your windshield? The answer is a bit complicated.

Yes, it's illegal to drive with a crack in your windshield in Maine

Woman Phoning For Help After Car Windshield Has Broken Daisy-Daisy loading...

According to CrackedWindshieldLaws.com, there are a few provisions behind the law in Maine that prohibits driving with a cracked windshield. If any crack obstructs the driver's view of the road, it is deemed an illegal crack. Large cracks are also prohibited. The crack needs to be six inches or longer in order for it to be deemed illegal. If repairs are done to the windshield, those repairs cannot affect the driver's viewpoint or else the entire windshield will need to be replaced.

Are there other regulations that could affect my windshield?

Smashed windscreen of a car, damaged glass HarryHuber loading...

Yes. Maine law prohibits any posters, signs, or tinting on a car's windshield with the exception of a Maine inspection sticker. Additionally, windshield wipers must be considered in good working condition. If a vehicle's windshield is replaced, it must be replaced with a windshield of equal quality.

What kind of citations can I receive for violating this law?

Writing a ticket John Roman loading...

Typically, punishments for violating Maine's cracked windshield laws will result in fines between $50 to $120. Repeated violations could result in escalating penalties.

The 10 Safest Places in Maine to Live Right Now Breaking down stats relating to violent and property crime, here are the 10 places in Maine that are the safest to call home right now according to SafeWise.com